×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spain will win for you - Ramos' message to absent Luis Enrique

Omnisport
NEWS
News
136   //    26 Mar 2019, 20:32 IST
Sergio Ramos - cropped
Sergio Ramos and Luis Enrique

Sergio Ramos has said Spain are motivated to win Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Malta for coach Luis Enrique, who will miss the game due to "family reasons".

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Luis Enrique will be absent for the clash and that his assistant Robert Moreno will lead the team instead.

La Roja face Malta in Ta' Qali three days after they began their group with a 2-1 home victory over Norway.

Captain Ramos, who scored the winning goal in that game, has sent his best wishes to Luis Enrique and says that they hope to deliver another three points for the 48-year-old.

"Mister, we are sorry for the news," the Real Madrid defender posted on Twitter. "We hope that everything goes as well as possible. You know that the team is with you to the death and today we will get a good victory.

"The family is sacred. We'll win for you. A lot of strength and encouragement. Big hug."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ramos: Luis Enrique has a wonderful philosophy
RELATED STORY
A lack of goals? Spain average more than Barca – Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique to miss Spain game 'for family reasons'
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique to miss Spain qualifier for personal reasons
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique casts doubt over Isco's Spain place
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique defends Morata after Norway misses
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique not looking to experiment in Spain's new era
RELATED STORY
Spain edges Norway 2-1 in first Euro 2020 qualifier
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique had 'tension' with Messi at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 facts you probably did not know about Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
FT TUR MOL
4 - 0
 Turkey vs Moldova
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow MOR ARG 12:30 AM Morocco vs Argentina
Tomorrow GIB EST 01:15 AM Gibraltar vs Estonia
Tomorrow ALG TUN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Tunisia
Tomorrow HON ECU 05:00 AM Honduras vs Ecuador
Tomorrow HON ECU 05:00 AM Honduras vs Ecuador
Tomorrow UNI CHI 05:25 AM United States vs Chile
Tomorrow PER EL- 05:30 AM Peru vs El Salvador
Tomorrow MEX PAR 07:30 AM Mexico vs Paraguay
Tomorrow COS JAM 07:30 AM Costa Rica vs Jamaica
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us