Spain will win for you - Ramos' message to absent Luis Enrique

Sergio Ramos and Luis Enrique

Sergio Ramos has said Spain are motivated to win Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Malta for coach Luis Enrique, who will miss the game due to "family reasons".

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Luis Enrique will be absent for the clash and that his assistant Robert Moreno will lead the team instead.

La Roja face Malta in Ta' Qali three days after they began their group with a 2-1 home victory over Norway.

Captain Ramos, who scored the winning goal in that game, has sent his best wishes to Luis Enrique and says that they hope to deliver another three points for the 48-year-old.

"Mister, we are sorry for the news," the Real Madrid defender posted on Twitter. "We hope that everything goes as well as possible. You know that the team is with you to the death and today we will get a good victory.

"The family is sacred. We'll win for you. A lot of strength and encouragement. Big hug."

Míster, sentimos muchísimo la noticia. Esperamos que todo salga lo mejor posible. Que sepas que el equipo está contigo a muerte y hoy dará la cara para conseguir una buena victoria. La familia es sagrada. Ganaremos también por vosotros. Mucha fuerza y ánimo. Fuerte abrazo. — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 26 March 2019