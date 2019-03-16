×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Spalletti not at fault for Inter's issues - Marotta

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    16 Mar 2019, 00:24 IST
Luciano Spalletti - cropped
Inter boss Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti is not to blame for the problems that have destabilised Inter's season, according to CEO Beppe Marotta.

The Nerazzurri slumped to a shock Europa League exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1-0 loss at San Siro on Thursday.

Inter have now won just one of their past five matches in all competitions and are in danger of sliding out of the top four in Serie A.

The highly publicised contract saga surrounding Mauro Icardi has exacerbated the pressure on Spalletti ahead of this weekend's Milan derby.

"The coach has nothing to do with it," Marotta told reporters.

"Difficulties arise regardless of the identity of the coach. We have to get to this important milestone [of finishing in the top four] with him.

"There's great bitterness about our elimination from the Europa League. It hurts us. 

"We're not looking for excuses, but the reality is that we had nine players missing [against Frankfurt], not just Icardi."

Inter's star striker has not featured since being stripped of the captaincy in February and is expected to miss Sunday's crunch clash against the Rossoneri, who are one point ahead of Inter in third.

Advertisement

Marotta believes the two parties can still reach a positive resolution despite widespread speculation that the 26-year-old is destined to leave at the end of the season.

"I'm always optimistic because I always think that common sense prevails, and subsequently I think we can find satisfaction," he said.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Icardi won't train with Inter – Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: Playing with no striker can boost Inter
RELATED STORY
Nainggolan expected to miss Milan derby
RELATED STORY
Inter threw away an opportunity in Frankfurt - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: Any player missing games is displeasing
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: Inter lacked hope and composure in Eintracht Frankfurt defeat
RELATED STORY
Spalletti lauds Icardi stand-in Martinez
RELATED STORY
Inter improvement not down to Icardi absence - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Icardi pulled out of Inter squad - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Icardi will be welcomed with open arms, insists Candreva
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
12 Apr ARS NAP 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Napoli
12 Apr VIL VAL 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Valencia
12 Apr BEN EIN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12 Apr SLA CHE 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Chelsea
19 Apr NAP ARS 12:30 AM Napoli vs Arsenal
19 Apr VAL VIL 12:30 AM Valencia vs Villarreal
19 Apr EIN BEN 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica
19 Apr CHE SLA 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Slavia Praha
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us