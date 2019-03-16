Spalletti not at fault for Inter's issues - Marotta

Luciano Spalletti is not to blame for the problems that have destabilised Inter's season, according to CEO Beppe Marotta.

The Nerazzurri slumped to a shock Europa League exit at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in a 1-0 loss at San Siro on Thursday.

Inter have now won just one of their past five matches in all competitions and are in danger of sliding out of the top four in Serie A.

The highly publicised contract saga surrounding Mauro Icardi has exacerbated the pressure on Spalletti ahead of this weekend's Milan derby.

"The coach has nothing to do with it," Marotta told reporters.

"Difficulties arise regardless of the identity of the coach. We have to get to this important milestone [of finishing in the top four] with him.

"There's great bitterness about our elimination from the Europa League. It hurts us.

"We're not looking for excuses, but the reality is that we had nine players missing [against Frankfurt], not just Icardi."

Inter's star striker has not featured since being stripped of the captaincy in February and is expected to miss Sunday's crunch clash against the Rossoneri, who are one point ahead of Inter in third.

Marotta believes the two parties can still reach a positive resolution despite widespread speculation that the 26-year-old is destined to leave at the end of the season.

"I'm always optimistic because I always think that common sense prevails, and subsequently I think we can find satisfaction," he said.

