Speroni to leave Crystal Palace after 15 years

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    09 May 2019, 21:52 IST
Julian Speroni
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni is leaving Crystal Palace after 15 years, the club have confirmed.

Speroni has been at Palace since he signed from Dundee in 2004 but will depart at the end of his contract.

The 39-year-old has featured 405 times for the Eagles, putting him fourth in the club's all-time list. 

Speroni has also kept a club-record 112 clean sheets, including in the 2013 play-off final to help seal promotion to the Premier League.

"Julian has devoted the best 15 years of his playing career to our club and will go down in the record books – but perhaps more importantly, will be remembered as a true club legend by all Palace fans and everyone at the club," said chairman Steve Parish.

"You just don't get many people like Julian in elite football any more – he is a model professional, ultra-committed, immensely loyal, and has set impeccable standards to his team-mates down the years.

"His contribution to this club cannot be overstated, and we will be eternally grateful for his service."

Speroni's Palace farewell will come in their final game of the Premier League season at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
