×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sporting Kansas City 3 Independiente 0 (4-2 agg): Nemeth late show seals historic win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    15 Mar 2019, 08:11 IST
KrisztinNemeth Sporting KC - Cropped
Krisztin Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City

Krisztian Nemeth stole the show as Sporting Kansas City rallied late to beat Independiente 3-0 and book the club's first trip to the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals.

Sporting were facing a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in Panama, but knew a single-goal victory at Children's Mercy Park would be enough to seal their place in the final four.

The hosts dominated from the off but struggled to break down a stubborn Independiente backline, as the game remained a 0-0 stalemate with the clock ticking past 70 minutes.

But the moment Peter Vermes' side had been waiting for finally arrived in the 74th minute when Botond Barath's header found his fellow Hungarian Nemeth 12 yards out and the striker's volley sparked pandemonium in the stands.

With Independiente needing a goal to regain the advantage, the MLS outfit cut through the visitors seven minutes later as Gerso Fernandes and Johnny Russell combined to set up Roger Espinoza to extend KC's lead to 2-0 and 3-2 on aggregate.

Nemeth doubled his tally and put the result beyond doubt in the 86th minute to leave Sporting KC as the United States' sole representatives in the CONCACAF Champions League after New York Red Bulls, Houston Dynamo and Atlanta United were all eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Sporting KC will face a two-legged semi-final showdown with Monterrey in April, while Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna contest the other tie in an all-Mexican affair.

Omnisport
NEWS
Atlanta United 1 Monterrey 0 (1-3 agg): De Boer's men exit Champions League
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Monterrey add to De Boer's tough Atlanta start
RELATED STORY
It's time for Deportivo Independiente Medellin to step up
RELATED STORY
FC Cincinnati rallies to tie defending champ Atlanta United
RELATED STORY
Mexico's Liga MX still rules in rivalry with MLS
RELATED STORY
PSG news: The Parisian defender claims his side relaxed after their dominant first-leg win
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Rampant Atlanta give De Boer first win
RELATED STORY
Ajax, Manchester United and the greatest Champions League comebacks in history
RELATED STORY
CONCACAF Champions League Review: Atlanta beaten in De Boer's first competitive game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United, Dortmund and Ajax looking to join list of greatest Champions League comebacks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us