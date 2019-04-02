Sterling has reached 'another world', says Toure

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has helped Raheem Sterling reach "another world" and the attacker deserves to be player of the year, according to Yaya Toure.

Sterling, 24, has starred for City, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 28 Premier League games.

Toure, a City great, believes Guardiola deserves credit for taking Sterling to another level this season.

"Raheem, my little brother, joined when [Manuel] Pellegrini was at the club. Since Pep arrived Raheem is in another world. He is complete," he told the Mirror.

"Pep has given him the confidence he has needed. When he played for Liverpool I was always scared of him because he is short and so fast, so quick. Him and [Luis] Suarez and [Philippe] Coutinho? They were unplayable.

incredible result & performance, a night to remember at the Etihad again... with many more to come hopefully pic.twitter.com/0ZKWcJA486 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 12, 2019

"But when he first arrived at City I had to ask myself [whether] it was the right choice for him because he was struggling a lot.

"He had a lot of criticism and it was hard for him, but he continued to work and now he deserves the player of the year."

Holding a game in hand, City are two points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola's side are aiming for a quadruple this season, still in the Champions League and FA Cup after winning the EFL Cup.

