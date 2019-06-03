×
Suarez to link up with Uruguay after successful knee surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    03 Jun 2019, 20:56 IST
Luis Suarez - cropped
Barcelona forward Luis Suarez celebrates a goal

Luiz Suarez will join up with Uruguay to continue his recovery from knee surgery ahead of the Copa America, Barcelona confirmed on Monday.

The LaLiga champions have given striker Suarez the green light to travel to Brazil less than two weeks out from Uruguay's tournament opener against Ecuador in Belo Horizonte.

The 32-year-old had to undergo an arthroscopy after injuring his meniscus last month, ruling him out of Barca's shock Copa del Rey final loss to Valencia.

Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez included Suarez in his 23-man squad despite the setback and the three-time World Cup veteran appears on track to feature in the continental showcase.

"Luis Suarez has finished his individual readjustment phase at FC Barcelona and now joins the Uruguay team to continue the process ready for his inclusion in the team," read a statement from Barca.

Suarez scored four times when Uruguay won the Copa America for a record 15th time in 2011.

Suspension ruled the former PSV and Liverpool forward out of his country's title defence four years later and a hamstring injury prevented him from taking any part in the Centenario edition in 2016.

Tags:
Barcelona
