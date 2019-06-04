×
Swiss can win Roland Garros and Nations League, says Sommer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    04 Jun 2019, 23:50 IST
RogerFedererStanislasWawrinka - cropped
Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer feels his country is on track for a week of football and tennis glory.

Sommer and his international team-mates face Portugal in Wednesday's Nations League Finals semi-final in Porto.

Should they progress to Sunday's final at Estadio do Dragao, it could prove a landmark day in Swiss sporting history, with Roger Federer potentially gunning for a second career triumph at the French Open.

Federer was in the process of seeing off countryman Stan Wawrinka over the course of four gripping sets to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros when Sommer addressed a pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

"I think we can win both," beamed the Borussia Monchengladbach man.

"We will try, of course, to win this tournament. The first edition of the Nations League is very interesting.

"At Roland Garros, our chances are intact. I am not worried about our chances of winning both tournaments."

Switzerland are preparing to face an all-time great of comparable stature to Federer, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to lead the attack for Fernando Santos' European champions.

When the countries were paired together in qualification for the 2018 World Cup, Switzerland won 2-0 at home in a game Ronaldo missed through injury.

The Juventus superstar returned and helped his side to victory by the same scoreline in Lisbon – condemning Vladimir Petkovic's side to a tense play-off encounter against Northern Ireland.

"We played twice against Portugal in recent times – once with Ronaldo and once without. We have seen that Ronaldo really is an extra threat," Petkovic said.

"The team doesn't depend on one single player. They exist as a team and their coach did excellent work in recent years.

"Much respect for the Portuguese team. But we didn't just come here to compete, we came here to win."

