Tare slams ton, helps IOC reach YSCA Trophy final

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 20:33 IST
1

Chennai, Jun 23 (PTI) Aditya Tare slammed an unbeaten 119 to star in Indian Oil Corporation, Mumbai, 91-run win over RKM Vivekananda College in the semi-finals of the 49th All-India YSCA Trophy cricket tournament here today.

In the final to be played tomorrow, IOC will meet AG's Office, winner over Vijaya Bank (Bengaluru).

In the IOC-Vivekananda College match, the former made 243 for 3 in the quota of 30 overs riding on Tare's blistering 82-ball knock which included 10 fours and five sixes after electing to bat.

It was Tare's second century of the tournament.

He and Ricky Bhui (52) were involved in a 99-run partnership for the third wicket.

In the other semi-final, AG's Office dismissed Vijaya Bank for 139 in 29 overs as Sunny Kumar Singh and Sanjay Yadav took three wickets each.

N S Chaturved (52) shone as AG's Office reached the target in the 26th over.

Brief scores-semifinals: IOC 243 for 3 in 30 overs (Aditya Tare 119 not out, Ricky Bhui 52, Siddesh Lad 34 not out) beat RKM Vivekananda College 152 all out in 29.4 overs (Praveen Kumar 31, Mohit Hariharan 53, Nomad Ratha 3 for 22). MoM: Aditya Tare.

Vijaya Bank 139 all out in 29 overs (Rohan Kadam 71, Sunny Kumar Singh 3 for 24, Sanjay Yadav 3 for 14) lost to AG's Office 143 for 6 in 25.5 overs (N S Chathurved 52, R Karthik 42). MoM: Sanjay Yadav

