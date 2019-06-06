×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tearful Neymar carried off with lower leg injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    06 Jun 2019, 06:44 IST
Neymar-cropped
Brazil star Neymar

Neymar was carried away in tears after appearing to suffer a lower leg injury in a major scare for Brazil ahead of the Copa America.

A tearful Neymar looked in agony as he received treatment in the dugout following Brazil's opening goal against Qatar on Wednesday.

Neymar, who recovered from a knee injury leading into the international friendly, was then substituted in the 21st minute and carried down the tunnel.

Brazil will be sweating on Neymar's fitness, with the Selecao set to face Honduras on Sunday before opening the Copa America against Bolivia on June 14, followed by Group A matches against Venezuela (June 18) and Peru (June 22).

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, 27, was braced for the toughest match of his career amid a rape allegation.

A Sao Paulo state official confirmed to Omnisport on Saturday that a charge has been brought against the PSG forward following an incident in the French capital on May 15.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video on Sunday, in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to "extort" him.

He is now facing a police investigation in Brazil after publishing intimate pictures of the alleged victim within the social media video.

Advertisement

"I just wanna thank God, my family, my friends and all those who sent me positive messages, so that I could keep focused and calm," Neymar wrote in an Instagram post prior to the match.

"I've never felt so LOVED by you, THANK YOU. Today I have one of the toughest matches of my career, perhaps the toughest one [because of the circumstances]. 'THE JOY OF THE LORD IS OUR STRENGTH'."

Advertisement
Neymar misses Brazil training with knee injury
RELATED STORY
Neymar resumes Brazil training after injury scare
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar wants Camp Nou return
RELATED STORY
Neymar to resume training with PSG
RELATED STORY
Neymar limps off amidst Brazil's training session ahead of Copa America
RELATED STORY
Messi reveals WhatsApp group with 'phenomenon' Neymar and Suarez
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should not bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Neymar trains with Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America
RELATED STORY
Neymar Jr News: “Neymar has antennas for every discord in the changing room, he takes everything to heart,” reveals Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Neymar felt 'discomfort' in knee – CBF
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us