These people shouldn't belong to Chelsea - Giroud backs Salah after 'bomber' chants

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    12 Apr 2019, 13:06 IST
OlivierGiroudMohamedSalah - cropped
Olivier Giroud and Mohamed Salah

Olivier Giroud believes the Chelsea fans who sang discriminatory chants against Mohamed Salah should not be considered part of the club.

Social media footage shared before the Blues' Europa League game at Slavia Prague on Thursday showed a small group of fans singing about their former player Salah, calling the Egypt international "a bomber".

Chelsea condemned the incident as "an embarrassment", while three of the six fans shown in the video were identified as they made their way into the Eden Arena and turned away by club security staff.

Liverpool issued a statement of their own, condemning the "vile discriminatory chants" against their star forward Salah as "dangerous and disturbing" examples of "unadulterated bigotry".

Speaking to Sky Sports after a 1-0 win for Maurizio Sarri's men, Giroud was similarly scathing.

"I think these people shouldn't belong to Chelsea," he said.

"The club and everybody condemns these kind of things.

"We are 100 per cent behind Mo Salah. Nowadays it shouldn't happen."

Chelsea travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp's side top of the Premier League heading into this weekend – two points clear of champions Manchester City at the summit, having played a game more.

Fetching more content...
