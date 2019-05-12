This is why I signed for Man City - Sterling revels in title defence

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 90 // 12 May 2019, 23:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City celebrate Riyad Mahrez's goal against Brighton

Raheem Sterling revelled in Manchester City beating old club Liverpool to the Premier League title, saying that is why he joined the club.

City fell behind at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday but triumphed 4-1, rendering Liverpool's 2-0 home win over Wolves irrelevant.

A run of 14 straight Premier League wins ensured City retained the title they won in record-breaking fashion last term.

And Sterling was thrilled to be able to see off the challenge from the Reds, who he left for City in 2015.

"Delighted - this is exactly what I came to the club for," Sterling said to Sky Sports. "To win these trophies in these moments.

"I'm just happy to win a second Premier League, it's fantastic, it was an amazing day for me.

"The manager here, the mentality is the best. It's all about winning, no matter what game it is. It's all about winning, winning, winning, how we can win - that's a credit to him and the way he sets us up. I'm happy to be working here to win another Premier League.

"The most important thing was the team and how we performed from going 1-0 down, to come back and show our character as usual."

Looks like we're @premierleague back to back CHAMPIONS (waiting for the VAR to confirm, we never know ....) — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) May 12, 2019

Advertisement

Although Guardiola's side could not quite match the 100 points they piled up in a record-breaking season last term, they became the first team to defend the title in a decade.

Sterling contributed 17 Premier League goals in a season that saw him named the Football Writers' Association's Player of the Year, but the England forward feels he can get even better.

"He's got multiple players in each position and players challenging each other and that's the most important thing," he added.

"Nobody is comfortable here, everyone is on their toes and when they get their chance - like Riyad [Mahrez] today - he hasn't played for a while and he's come in. I knew he was going to score when he got a chance and he's done that. I'm happy for him.

"It's been a lovely season. I've come back from a difficult World Cup and I said to myself that I had to start fast this season. I'm happy that I've been able to have a decent season and hopefully we can go one better next year."