Thousands pack streets of Huddersfield to celebrate promotion

by Reuters News 31 May 2017, 01:28 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Huddersfield Town - Premier League Promotion Winners Parade - Huddersfield - 30/5/17 Huddersfield Town celebrate with the trophy and the fans during the parade Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic

(Reuters) - Thousands of Huddersfield Town fans packed the streets of the Yorkshire city on Tuesday to celebrate their team's promotion to the Premier League as the players paraded on an open-top bus.

Huddersfield beat Reading on penalties in their Championship promotion play-off final at Wembley on Monday to return to the top flight of English football after a 45-year absence.

German manager David Wagner led the crowd in chants of "We are Premier League" from a stage set-up in a packed St. George's square.

"It's been amazing, the support's been fantastic. We have the entire town behind us, and to see them is a great feeling," said Huddersfield's Bermudian striker, Nahki Wells.

In remarks to the crowd, club chairman and local businessman Dean Hoyle paid tribute to Wagner and all those working at Huddersfield.

"I thank David, these guys (players), the backroom staff, people that have worked at the club for 30-odd years. It's such an incredible moment. But the people I feel most proud of is you guys," he told the supporters.

Huddersfield won the English league title three times in a row in the 1920s. But since relegation from the top flight in 1972, they have struggled, falling into the lower divisions before enjoying a revival this year under Wagner, a former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach.

