×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tierney struggling for focus amid Arsenal speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
293   //    26 Jul 2019, 20:36 IST
Tierney - cropped
Kieran Tierney is a target for Arsenal

Kieran Tierney is struggling to stay focused at Celtic amid interest from Arsenal, according to manager Neil Lennon.

Celtic have rejected two bids from Arsenal for the left-back, who has been a key figure for the Hoops in recent seasons.

Arsenal's second offer is reported to have been in the region of £25million, and although Lennon stated talks are yet to resume, he expects the saga to continue towards the end of the transfer window.

Tierney is not thought to have asked to leave the club, but Lennon acknowledged it is difficult for the 22-year-old to remain focused with his future up in the air.

"It is as we were a week ago," Lennon, speaking as he officially opened the Celtic Festival at Glasgow's Scottish Event Campus, said. "Two bids have been in, two bids have been rejected and that's where we are.

"How confident am I he'll still be a Celtic player come the end of the window? Well, you can never say never.

"That's going to rumble on. If there is interest in him then other clubs may come in or Arsenal may come again. I can't predict that.

"At the minute, he's working away in the background and it's difficult for him to keep focused because he's only human, but we're supporting him all we can."

Advertisement

Celtic have already signed a left-back this close season, bringing in Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo from Rapid Vienna, though Lennon suggested the Scottish champions have a further contingency plan in place should Tierney depart.

"We obviously have worked out other options if that worst-case scenario were to happen," Lennon added.

 

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
He's more rounded than Wan-Bissaka - Lennon tells Arsenal to stump up for Celtic's Tierney
RELATED STORY
Koscielny still an important player for Arsenal – Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners' opening bid for Kieran Tierney rejected
RELATED STORY
Kieran Tierney: Looking at Arsenal's potential new left-back
RELATED STORY
4 players Arsenal could sign in the coming days
RELATED STORY
William Saliba transfer close, Tierney negotiations continue and Milan plot Torreira bid - Arsenal Transfer Roundup, 26th June 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Roy Hodgson claims Wilfried Zaha has not requested for a move amid Gunners transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Robertson: I did not tell Tierney to quit Celtic
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha expresses desire to leave Crystal Palace amid Gunners' interest
RELATED STORY
Emery: Arsenal are speaking about signing very big, very expensive players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us