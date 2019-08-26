Tottenham are 'unsettled', admits Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his Tottenham squad are "unsettled" as the future of some key players remains unclear - but all they can do is wait and see what happens in the coming days.

Spurs have collected just four points from their opening three Premier League games, suffering a shock 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Star midfielder Christian Eriksen's future at the club remains uncertain with the transfer window elsewhere in Europe open until September 2, while Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are out of contract at the end of the season.

Pochettino said he was dealing with an unsettled squad at Tottenham, who face a huge trip to Arsenal on Sunday for the north London derby.

"The group is still unsettled and we need to find solutions," he told a news conference.

"We have one week more to wait and see what happens in the last 10 days. Of course I think that this is my sixth season and we have started the season as a more unsettled group that we are working with and that is why we must relax.

"We cannot fix some situations. There is nothing to say about that situation that is going on in the squad. Still we need to wait.

"That is a circumstance after playing in the Champions League on June 1, we knew that this was going to happen, some situations like this.

"But for the club and for us it is difficult to handle. We can only wait is all we can do."