Tottenham aren't finished – Son dreaming big after 'very crazy game'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Apr 2019, 05:44 IST
Son-cropped
Tottenham star Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min said Tottenham are not finished after their dramatic Champions League quarter-final triumph over Manchester City.

Despite losing 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg, Tottenham reached the semi-finals 4-4 courtesy of the away-goals rule on Wednesday.

VAR was at the forefront of the drama in Manchester, where Fernando Llorente's crucial 73rd-minute goal for Spurs was not penalised for an apparent handball after referee Cuneyt Cakir studied the replays.

Raheem Sterling also thought he had completed his hat-trick deep into stoppage time, which would have sent City through, however it was ruled offside by VAR in wild scenes.

Reflecting on the result, star forward Son – who scored twice in three minutes – told UEFA.com: "It means a lot. Also for me it's the first time playing in the quarter-finals.

"Now it's the first time I'll play in the semi-finals of the Champions League. It feels amazing.

"I'm very proud of this team and to be part of this time. I'm just grateful and just unbelievable. We're not finished. We just keep going until the end and we will see."

The opening 10 minutes yielded four goals as Son's stunning brace had Tottenham level with City at 2-2 following strikes from Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Sterling struck again in the 21st minute to put City 3-2 up and Sergio Aguero added a fourth approaching the hour-mark as Pep Guardiola's side moved ahead on aggregate.

However, Llorente's header with 17 minutes remaining and VAR intervention to deny Sterling at the death saw Spurs secure an Ajax showdown amid the bedlam.

"I have never seen something like this, it was a very tough game, a very crazy game. But we are very proud of our team-mates. It was madness," Son said.

"Sometimes you are annoyed with VAR but today it is 'thank you and good decision'. We fought together for 90 minutes. We showed unbelievable character and fight."

Manchester City
