Tottenham have to act like a big club now – Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    04 Apr 2019, 04:40 IST
PochettinoLucas - cropped
Mauricio Pochettino and Lucas Moura

Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham have started a new chapter by moving into their stadium and plans to ensure they can now compete for "big things".

Spurs opened the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, moving back above rivals Arsenal into third in the Premier League thanks to goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen.

Pochettino and Tottenham have been criticised in the past for failing to win silverware, but the manager is now confident the London club are set up for success.

"We need to close the chapter now and start to think in the new chapter, the new era for Tottenham," Pochettino told a post-match news conference.

"[We need to] start to settle all the principles to make sure that Tottenham are real contenders for big things because I think, with the training ground and this new stadium, you can only think big.

"If we are not capable of thinking big, we are going to struggle.

"You know it will be a shame if we don't think big and start to behave like a big club because, after building the training ground and the stadium, now we need to be realistic contenders for big things in the future of this club."

He added: "It's going to be an amazing project but there is a lot of work to do, of course, to be on this level of these types of clubs.

"[Tottenham are] World Cup winners in terms of facilities. I think we have the best in the world.

"Until now, the balance was like this, with the team playing Champions League [and the stadium worse]. Now the stadium is here [better than the team] and we need to be on the same level on the pitch, like the level we have here."

