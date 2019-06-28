Tottenham-linked Ceballos wants Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

Tottenham's rumoured pursuit of Dani Ceballos has become trickier with the Real Madrid midfielder declaring he does not want to be sold.

Ceballos, 22, has been mentioned as a potential makeweight in a deal that could send Christian Eriksen the other way.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the former Real Betis player, who signed a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2017.

But it appears the only hope the north London rivals have of engineering a deal is on a loan basis.

"I don't want to be sold," Ceballos told Spanish broadcaster Onda Cero.

"Whatever comes next, wherever I am, I want to enjoy myself and feel important.

"I've got a lot of football left in me and I think the next season will be my best."

Your whole life you get ready for moments like this. And when it´s time, the most important thing is to enjoy and live it, satisfied by all your hard work to get there in the best possible shape. The moment is now. Let´s go Spain!@sefutbol#EuroU21 #spainvsfrance #spain pic.twitter.com/jWBkyl4PBy — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) June 27, 2019

Ceballos made 13 starts in LaLiga last season, up from four the previous campaign.

A full Spain international, Ceballos is currently preparing to face Germany in the final of the European Under-21 Championship.

He scored twice during the group stage, against Poland and hosts Italy.

"This team still has room for improvement and in the final we hope to show our best game," Ceballos said.