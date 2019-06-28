×
Tottenham-linked Ceballos wants Real Madrid stay

26   //    28 Jun 2019, 14:00 IST
Dani Ceballos - cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

Tottenham's rumoured pursuit of Dani Ceballos has become trickier with the Real Madrid midfielder declaring he does not want to be sold.

Ceballos, 22, has been mentioned as a potential makeweight in a deal that could send Christian Eriksen the other way.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the former Real Betis player, who signed a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2017.

But it appears the only hope the north London rivals have of engineering a deal is on a loan basis.

"I don't want to be sold," Ceballos told Spanish broadcaster Onda Cero.

"Whatever comes next, wherever I am, I want to enjoy myself and feel important.

"I've got a lot of football left in me and I think the next season will be my best."

Ceballos made 13 starts in LaLiga last season, up from four the previous campaign.

A full Spain international, Ceballos is currently preparing to face Germany in the final of the European Under-21 Championship.

He scored twice during the group stage, against Poland and hosts Italy.

"This team still has room for improvement and in the final we hope to show our best game," Ceballos said.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Real Madrid CF Football
