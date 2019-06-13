Tottenham's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full

Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Tottenham tackle newly promoted Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the 2019-20 Premier League season as part of a difficult August for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

The Champions League finalists visit Premier League holders Manchester City for their first away game while their second comes at Emirates Stadium against local rivals Arsenal on August 31.

The north London derby return takes place on April 25 and another capital clash awaits on the final day when Spurs visit Crystal Palace.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be the visitors to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day, five days after Spurs host Chelsea.

Tottenham's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full (all times local):

August 10, Tottenham v Aston Villa (17:30)

August 17, Manchester City v Tottenham (15:00)

August 24, Tottenham v Newcastle United (15:00)

August 31, Arsenal v Tottenham (15:00)

September 14, Tottenham v Crystal Palace (15:00)

September 21, Leicester City v Tottenham (15:00)

September 28, Tottenham v Southampton (15:00)

October 5, Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham (15:00)

October 19, Tottenham v Watford (15:00)

October 26, Liverpool v Tottenham (15:00)

November 2, Everton v Tottenham (15:00)

November 9, Tottenham v Sheffield United (15:00)

November 23, West Ham v Tottenham (15:00)

November 30, Tottenham v Bournemouth (15:00)

December 3, Manchester United v Tottenham (20:00)

December 7, Tottenham v Burnley (15:00)

December 14, Wolves v Tottenham (15:00)

December 21, Tottenham v Chelsea (15:00)

December 26, Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion (15:00)

December 28, Norwich City v Tottenham (15:00)

January 1, Southampton v Tottenham (15:00)

January 11, Tottenham v Liverpool (15:00)

January 18, Watford v Tottenham (15:00)

January 22, Tottenham v Norwich City (19:45)

February 1, Tottenham v Manchester City (15:00)

February 8, Aston Villa v Tottenham (15:00)

February 22, Chelsea v Tottenham (15:00)

February 29, Tottenham v Wolves (15:00)

March 7, Burnley v Tottenham (15:00)

March 14, Tottenham v Manchester United (15:00)

March 21, Tottenham v West Ham United (15:00)

April 4, Sheffield United v Tottenham (15:00)

April 11, Tottenham v Everton (15:00)

April 18, Bournemouth v Tottenham (15:00)

April 25, Tottenham v Arsenal (15:00)

May 2, Newcastle United v Tottenham (15:00)

May 9, Tottenham v Leicester City (15:00)

May 17, Crystal Palace v Tottenham (15:00)