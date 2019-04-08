Townsend hails Rose's bravery for speaking out on racism

England defender Danny Rose in Montenegro

Crystal Palace midfielder Andros Townsend has praised Danny Rose's bravery for speaking out against racism and believes more players need to do the same.

Tottenham and England defender Rose recently said he "cannot wait to see the back of football" amid frustration with the lack of action taken against racist abuse.

Rose, 28, was one of the players targeted by alleged racist chanting during England's 5-1 thrashing of Montenegro in Podgorica in Euro 2020 qualifying last month.

While UEFA has charged Montenegro with alleged racist behaviour, the left-back revealed he is so frustrated with the authorities that he cannot wait to retire, saying: "I just can't wait to see the back of it."

Juventus striker Moise Kean was also recently the subject of alleged racist abuse in a game against Cagliari and Townsend, whose father Troy works for Kick It Out, wants more players to follow in his and Rose's footsteps to highlight the issue.

"Danny's a very brave man for coming out, being so honest and speaking the truth," he told reporters.

"Obviously I sympathise with him; we all support him. Luckily so far I haven't experienced racism, but I know Danny has on more than one occasion. He's experienced it with the England Under-21s and the seniors in Montenegro the other day.

"We need more players like Danny to come out, be honest and speak the truth, to say what they really feel. Danny's an incredible person – hopefully the system can help Danny and he can enjoy his football again.

"We need Danny and the young lad at Juventus to speak out because that will force action.

"I don't know why racism's still going on. We've got to move on in football and kick it out as much as we can.

"Hopefully the relevant organisations will do their best to stamp it out. They're working their very hardest to stamp it out once and for all."

