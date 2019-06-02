Trippier accepts he deserved England axe

Kieran Trippier accepts he does not deserve to be in England's squad for the Nations League Finals due to his poor Tottenham form.

Trippier was one of the stars of the 2018 World Cup, shining in the Three Lions' run to the last four and opening the scoring in their semi-final loss to Croatia with a stunning free-kick.

But the right-back's performances have since dipped and he did not make the cut for Gareth Southgate's squad, with Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold preferred to battle it out for the right-back berth.

Trippier tasted further disappointment on Saturday when his Tottenham side lost to Liverpool in the final of the Champions League and the 28-year-old knows he has to improve.

"If the manager selects me to play, I will always give everything I can," the defender told Sky Sports.

"Everybody makes mistakes - I have made plenty this season but I am the one to own up to them. I have had plenty of interviews about my performances this season and it has not been good at all. I am the first one to say that.

"I had a good chat with Gareth. I am grateful for all the opportunities he has given me. I know what I need to do to get back into that England team. I know I need to be playing better and, rightly so, I am not in the squad because I have not been performing well.

"Trent and Walks have been doing unbelievable this season. They deserve to be playing and I don't. It's as simple as that and I know that for a fact.

"I need to regroup now at the end of the season and get fully fit and try and catch Gareth Southgate's eye. I am the first one to know if I played badly. It is something you can learn from. I am happy the season is gone. The England situation is a tough one to take but I am willing to accept Gareth's decision."

Trippier has been linked with leaving Tottenham ahead of 2019-20, with Juventus and Napoli both reportedly keen to take him to Serie A.

"I am happy to be here [Tottenham]," he added. "It is a great squad. In football things happen so quickly. I have had a great few years here.

"But it is just one of them. I will enjoy my rest, come back in pre-season and have a talk with the manager and see what is next."