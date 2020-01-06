Tuchel applauds PSG's professionalism in easy win

Thomas Tuchel praised Paris Saint-Germain for their professionalism and humility in Sunday's 6-0 Coupe de France win over sixth-tier Linas-Montlhery.

Even without star names such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi, PSG were expected to run out comprehensive winners and they did not disappoint.

After going into half-time 2-0 up thanks to goals from Adil Aouchiche and Edinson Cavani, the floodgates opened in the second period.

Cavani got another, Pablo Sarabia netted a brace and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded the win off late on, as PSG sailed into the last 32 of the competition, and Tuchel praised their attitude.

"We were serious and very humble," he told reporters after the match. "We deserved to win.

"It was not easy because the opponent played well throughout the match, but we also played well. It was a nice team game. It's a good start for 2020."

Cavani was making only his sixth start of the season across all competitions, having lost his place since the arrival of Icardi, and Tuchel was happy to see the 32-year-old – who is expected to leave at the end of the season – give himself a confidence boost.

"Edi [Cavani] is there to score, this is what we ask of him," Tuchel said. "It gives him confidence, and that's the best thing."

PSG return to action on Wednesday when they host Saint-Etienne in the Couple de la Ligue.