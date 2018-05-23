Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Two trophies in a week! Torres leaves Atletico Madrid in style

    Atletico Madrid rounded off their season with a 3-2 win against Nigeria B on Tuesday, giving Fernando Torres even more silverware.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 23 May 2018, 02:59 IST
    1.71K
    Fernando Torres
    Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres with the GOtv Max Cup

    Fernando Torres scored as Atletico Madrid ran out 3-2 winners in a friendly against Nigeria B, earning the striker his second trophy in seven days.

    Club icon Torres won the first major honour of his Atletico career with the 3-0 Europa League final defeat of Marseille in Lyon last Wednesday, before saying farewell to the fans by scoring a double in in his last competitive outing four days later - a 2-2 draw versus Eibar.

    And in his final match for Atleti, Torres lifted the GOtv Max Cup at the packed Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

    The former Spain international gave the LaLiga runners-up the lead after Kelechi Nwakali's brilliant opener was cancelled out by Angel Correa.

    Usman Mohammed's superb solo strike brought the Super Eagles level but Atleti wrapped up victory thanks to another fine goal from Borja Garces.

    Having signed off with more silverware, Torres is expected to complete a switch to MLS or the Chinese Super League.

    Torres captains Atletico Madrid on farewell
    RELATED STORY
    Atletico Madrid pay fitting tribute to tearful Torres
    RELATED STORY
    Iniesta bids farewell to Barcelona, Torres to Atletico
    RELATED STORY
    Torres: Griezmann needs trophies to be alongside Messi...
    RELATED STORY
    Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid...
    RELATED STORY
    Jan Oblak: 4 Possible Destinations if he Leaves Atletico...
    RELATED STORY
    Atletico Madrid 2-2 Eibar: 3 Takeaways
    RELATED STORY
    Torres aiming for 'dream' finale with Atletico Madrid
    RELATED STORY
    10 top strikers who played for Atletico Madrid in the...
    RELATED STORY
    Torres fulfils childhood dream in Europa League final
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018