Typical of me, right? - Kompany to miss testimonial with injury

11 Sep 2019

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany has revealed he will not play in his own Manchester City testimonial due to a hamstring injury.

Former City captain Kompany is returning to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since his departure at the end of last season, yet he will not feature in the match between Manchester City Legends and a Premier League All-Stars XI.

The 33-year-old, who has endured a tough start to life as Anderlecht player-coach, has not featured since hobbling out of a 1-0 defeat to Genk on August 23.

Kompany, who repeatedly suffered with injuries at City, last playing more than 30 Premier League games in a season in 2011-12, announced his absence from Wednesday's fixture in good humour.

"Unfortunately I won't be starting or playing," the Belgian told a news conference on the day of the match. "It's typical of me, right? I'm usually there for the end of the season...

"I've got a slight hamstring injury so I couldn't unfortunately risk it tonight.

Tonight...



It's gonna be emotional pic.twitter.com/UMEDW8qLZv — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 11, 2019

"To say goodbyes doesn't necessarily have to be on the pitch, as such, and we're doing it for an unbelievable cause [Tackle4MCR, an initiative Kompany set up to help the homeless]."

With David Silva, Kompany's replacement as captain, leaving at the end of the season, he added: "I'll be there for David Silva's testimonial."