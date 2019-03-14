UEFA to avoid Champions League clash in Manchester

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA will amend the Champions League quarterfinal draw if both Manchester clubs are picked to play games at home in the same week.

UEFA says the decision was taken for security reasons. Manchester public authorities do not want City and United to play home legs at the same time or on back-to-back evenings.

According to UEFA rules, Man United's home date will be changed if needed because the club finished beneath Premier League champion City last season.

UEFA will hold an open draw on Friday with no seedings or nationality restrictions. The first legs will be played on April 9-10 and return games on April 16-17.

UEFA says the same rule will apply if both Manchester teams advance to the semifinals. Those pairings will also be made Friday.