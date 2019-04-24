Ulreich: Nubel should hold off on Bayern Munich move

Alexander Nubel in action for Schalke

Bayern Munich's back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has advised Alexander Nubel to remain at Schalke should the Bundesliga champions come calling.

Nubel has been a standout performer for struggling Schalke this term, and reports have emerged linking the 22-year-old with a transfer to Bayern - a move the club's current number one Manuel Neuer made in 2011.

Ulreich moved to Bayern to be their back-up goalkeeper in 2015, though he made 29 Bundesliga appearances in 2017-18 due to Neuer sustaining a foot injury early in the campaign.

Former Stuttgart stopper Ulreich returned to Bayern's line-up for their win over Werder Bremen on Saturday, with Neuer sustaining a calf injury in the 4-1 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf six days earlier.

And Ulreich has suggested that Germany Under-21 international Nubel, who has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, should reject any potential Bayern advances and instead focus on regular first-team action.

"I do not think that Nubel wants to come here as number two, if he can play at Schalke," Ulreich told Sport Bild.

"I do not think he wants to sit down behind Manu at the age of 22.

"I think if he came, he would want to play, so that makes no sense in my view. Neuer is absolutely undisputed."

Ulreich is set to start once more for Bayern when they take on Bremen in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals on Wednesday, with Neuer due back from injury in time to play against RB Leipzig on May 11.