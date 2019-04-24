×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ulreich: Nubel should hold off on Bayern Munich move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Apr 2019, 16:04 IST
Nubel - cropped
Alexander Nubel in action for Schalke

Bayern Munich's back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has advised Alexander Nubel to remain at Schalke should the Bundesliga champions come calling.

Nubel has been a standout performer for struggling Schalke this term, and reports have emerged linking the 22-year-old with a transfer to Bayern - a move the club's current number one Manuel Neuer made in 2011.

Ulreich moved to Bayern to be their back-up goalkeeper in 2015, though he made 29 Bundesliga appearances in 2017-18 due to Neuer sustaining a foot injury early in the campaign.

Former Stuttgart stopper Ulreich returned to Bayern's line-up for their win over Werder Bremen on Saturday, with Neuer sustaining a calf injury in the 4-1 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf six days earlier.

And Ulreich has suggested that Germany Under-21 international Nubel, who has made 18 appearances across all competitions this season, should reject any potential Bayern advances and instead focus on regular first-team action.

"I do not think that Nubel wants to come here as number two, if he can play at Schalke," Ulreich told Sport Bild.

"I do not think he wants to sit down behind Manu at the age of 22.

"I think if he came, he would want to play, so that makes no sense in my view. Neuer is absolutely undisputed."

Ulreich is set to start once more for Bayern when they take on Bremen in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals on Wednesday, with Neuer due back from injury in time to play against RB Leipzig on May 11.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Bayern Munich v Schalke: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Neuer set for Bayern Munich return from thumb injury
RELATED STORY
Neuer laughed at retirement rumours
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19, Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer News: Bayern playmaker snubs Arsenal move; £10m City youngster targetted by Bayern Munich and more - January 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Players Bayern Munich Should Sell Next Summer
RELATED STORY
Bayern to hold Lewandowski extension talks
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: 4 Possible Signings this Summer
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich transfer news: Bundesliga giants eyeing €50 million move for Roma youngster
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich: Coman and Gnabry impressing Kovac
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us