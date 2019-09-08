Umtiti leaves France camp after suffering another injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 19 // 08 Sep 2019, 18:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samuel Umtiti of France and Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti has left France's training base and will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Andorra after suffering a foot injury.

The Barcelona centre-back has endured a difficult couple of years with injuries and is set for another spell on the sidelines with a haematoma in his right foot.

France confirmed prior to Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania that Umtiti was suffering with the injury, ruling him out of the contest.

They announced on Sunday the injury will also prevent him featuring against Andorra, meaning he has returned to Barcelona.

Umtiti lost his place in the Barca starting XI last term during two spells out with knee injuries – France colleague Clement Lenglet taking advantage and becoming Gerard Pique's usual partner.

Although France did not confirm how long they expect Umtiti to be sidelined for, he will likely be a doubt for Barca's visit of Valencia on Saturday.

Starting against Valencia was unlikely anyway, however, given Umtiti has been an unused substitute in Barca's three LaLiga games this season.