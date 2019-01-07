×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Unacceptable! – Garcia slams Marseille's effort in Coupe de France upset

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    07 Jan 2019, 02:21 IST
Rudi Garcia - cropped
Marseille coach Rudi Garcia

An out-of-sorts Marseille were taught a lesson in desire during their humiliating 2-0 loss to fourth-tier Andrezieux in the Coupe de France, head coach Rudi Garcia admitted.

Last season's beaten Europa League finalists failed to win any of their last six matches of 2018 and sunk to a new low on Sunday as goals in either half from Bryan-Clovis Ngwabije and Florian Milla gave the rank outsiders an upset victory.

Marseille have already been knocked out of the Europa League and Coupe de la Ligue and are three points adrift of fourth-placed Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Though they registered 28 shots at Saint-Etienne's Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Garcia accused his team of failing to match the hunger of their amateur opposition

"It is unacceptable," Garcia told reporters. "Congratulations to Andrezieux, a team playing in National 2 that showed what they wanted and fought together, which we really missed.

"When we had opportunities we didn't score them. We weren't effective where it mattered most, either in defence or attack. The cup doesn't forgive.

"For Andrezieux it's the magic of the cup and for us a very bad day.

"We are all responsible, me the first obviously.

Advertisement

"I want to see the team win and I will continue to fight day by day for things to change so that we win matches again. We've won a lot in the past with a virtually identical group. 

"We will find solutions because that is the only thing to do. We must beat Monaco [in Ligue 1] on Sunday.

"We have to keep our heads up and be more aggressive than we are right now."

Omnisport
NEWS
Marseille embarrassed by fourth-tier amateur side in...
RELATED STORY
Montpellier stunned by late winner on day of Coupe de...
RELATED STORY
PSG open Coupe de France defence at fifth-tier Pontivy
RELATED STORY
5 Players who you didn't know played for PSG
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Neymar can win the Ballon d'Or in 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar's PSG release clause revealed
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne and Aguero back for City, surprise debut for...
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to an...
RELATED STORY
10 World-Class Footballers Who Were Rejected as Youngsters
RELATED STORY
4 Players Barcelona should sign in January 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us