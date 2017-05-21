Unbeaten Celtic match Rangers' 118-year record

Brendan Rodgers has another milestone to celebrate at the end of a superb first season as manager of Celtic.

by Omnisport News 21 May 2017, 19:43 IST

Celtic captain Scott Brown (CL) leads celebrations

Celtic have ended the Scottish Premiership season unbeaten to match a 118-year record held by city rivals Rangers.

Brendan Rodgers' side ended the top-flight campaign with a 2-0 home win over Hearts, which came courtesy of Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong goals.

The champions have won a record 34 and drawn four of their 38 matches this term, giving them a total of 106 points – the best in the division's history.

They have scored 106 goals across those 38 matches – another record, surpassing the previous best they set in 2003-04 – and conceded only 25.

It marks the first time that a club in Scotland's top tier has gone the entire league season without defeat since Rangers managed the feat across an 18-game campaign in 1898-99.

0 - Celtic are the first team to go unbeaten in an entire Scottish top-flight league season since Rangers in 1898/99. Invincibles. pic.twitter.com/cmCi8LIGCp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2017

Defender Kolo Toure is the only player to have been part of such a feat on two occasions, having been a key part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' side of 2003-04.

"The group have worked so hard for all the records they have broken. It's been a great season," Rodgers told the BBC.

"You come in and plan to win. However, to perform like we've done is truly remarkable. It's an incredible achievement. The fans' enjoyment is the most important thing for me and I think they have a good feeling."

Celtic won the League Cup final against Aberdeen in November and can complete the domestic treble if they beat the same opponents in the final of the Scottish Cup on May 27.