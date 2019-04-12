United lacking belief and quality in front of goal, says Solskjaer

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 100 // 12 Apr 2019, 17:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Romelu Lukaku

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on Manchester United's forwards to rediscover their ruthless streak ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against West Ham.

United have lost four of their past five games in all competitions – scoring just four goals in the process.

It is a run that stands in stark contrast to the freewheeling early weeks of Solskjaer's reign and something he has been trying to address on the training field.

"You're never happy when you don't win games, but it's been a period now where we've played some good teams," the former Norway striker told a news conference ahead of Saturday's match against West Ham.

"We've had some good performances but haven't had the quality or belief in front of goal that we should have.

"Against Wolves and Arsenal, we should have won those league games with the amount of chances.

"We've been practicing. As a striker I know how important that little bit of belief is and trust in yourself."

Romelu Lukaku's last goals came in the 3-1 Champions League triumph at Paris Saint-Germain on March 6, while Anthony Martial has netted once since returning from a groin injury the following weekend.

"Sometimes you don't have that little feel, that little confidence. You have to do it in training and hope that it comes out again in the games," Solskjaer added.

"We have been fantastic but lately we haven't been ruthless or clinical enough in front of goal."

Advertisement