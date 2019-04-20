×
Valencia appears to confirm Manchester United exit in Instagram post

Omnisport
NEWS
News
154   //    20 Apr 2019, 22:56 IST
Antonio Valencia - cropped
Manchester United full-back Antonio Valencia

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has appeared to confirm his Old Trafford exit with a post on his Instagram page.

The Ecuador international is approaching 10 years as a United player and has racked up six major honours at the club, including two Premier League titles.

Despite recovering from a knee injury, Valencia has featured just once for the Red Devils in 2019 and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested this month that the winger-cum-full-back will not be offered a new contract.

Valencia has previously remained quiet on his United future, but he has now all but confirmed his imminent departure by uploading a photo of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand on his page, accompanied with a "Thank you" caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@manchesterunited

A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on

Jose Mourinho named Valencia club captain ahead of the 2018-19 season, but he was criticised by the Portuguese for his lack of fitness during the pre-season tour of the United States and has been used just eight times in all competitions during this injury-plagued campaign.

Valencia, a £16m signing from Wigan Athletic in June 2009, has made a total of 338 appearances for United and scored 25 times. 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
