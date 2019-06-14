Van Dijk: Liverpool hungry for more success after Champions League glory

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk with the Champions League trophy

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool are hungry for more success after winning the Champions League.

A 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid this month broke Jurgen Klopp's trophy duck at the club.

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title, though, finishing a point behind Manchester City in their quest to win the league again 29 years on from their previous triumph.

And Van Dijk, who was part of the Netherlands team that lost the Nations League final to Portugal, feels Liverpool will want even more success when they return for the 2019-20 campaign.

"I've had a few days to reflect now at the end of what's been an unbelievable season," Van Dijk wrote on Instagram.

"We achieved great things this season at Liverpool as a team and I feel proud to be part of such an incredible club with this group of players. To be European champions is a dream come true!

"We are all now hungry for more success and will continue to give all we can to achieve that. I'm also excited about the future with the national team and we will look to build on the promising season we've just had

"Thank you for all of your support over the last few months and I'll see you after a break ready to go again!"

Liverpool play the first game of the new Premier League season at home to Norwich City on August 9.

The club also confirmed the Reds will play in the EFL Trophy next season.