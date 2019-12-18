Van Dijk misses Liverpool's Club World Cup semi with illness

18 Dec 2019, 22:00 IST

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk was not included in Liverpool's squad to face Monterrey due to illness, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were named on the bench.

Liverpool travelled to Qatar with just two fit first-team centre-backs in Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, and with the former ruled out Jordan Henderson was selected to partner his fellow England international in defence for Wednesday's semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp picked Divock Origi to spearhead an attack that included Xherdan Shaqiri and Mohamed Salah, resting Mane and Firmino with an eye on a potential final against Flamengo on Sunday.

James Milner was selected to start at right-back for his 200th Liverpool appearance, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold was on the bench with two goalkeepers - Adrian and Andy Lonergan – Neco Williams and Curtis Jones.

Adam Lallana, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain formed the midfield three with Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum out injured.

MILLY @JamesMilner makes his th appearance for the Reds tonight pic.twitter.com/nNFVdi5b9F — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 18, 2019