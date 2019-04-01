×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Van Dijk revels in table-topping Liverpool's fortune

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    01 Apr 2019, 00:28 IST
Liverpoolcelebrate - cropped
Liverpool celebrate their late winner against Tottenham

Virgil van Dijk was delighted to welcome the good fortune of Toby Alderweireld's last-gasp own goal as Liverpool moved back to the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool had been knocked off the summit by Manchester City on Saturday and were facing the possibility of remaining in second place having played a game more than the champions when Tottenham's Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino's opener at Anfield.

But Jurgen Klopp's men kept battling and Hugo Lloris spilled Mohamed Salah's header at the feet of Alderweireld, with the Spurs defender unable to react and stop the ball from crossing line, sparking delirious celebrations on Merseyside.

Van Dijk again played a starring role for the hosts, ushering Moussa Sissoko onto his weaker foot for one huge late chance, but was ultimately just relieved to help seal a vital three points..

"We needed a bit of luck in the end," the Dutchman told Sky Sports. "We played well in the first half, they played well for 30 minutes in the second half and made it a bit difficult.

"In the end, we got a bit of luck and won the game. We don't need to forget they are a very good side. They have great players who like to have the ball.

"We forced them to play long balls in the first half, but they changed it up a bit in the second half and it was a bit difficult for us. In the end, we got the three points and that's all that matters."

Defensive colleague Andrew Robertson agreed with the Netherlands international's assessment.

Advertisement

Robertson, who teed up Firmino's header, said: "It's massive. In the first half hour, we blew them away without getting the second goal we needed, then we got sloppy against a good team.

"They beat us second half but these lads go right to the end. We were a bit fortunate but we fought to the end and we're back top of the league. Relief – that's the word.

"Whether it's us or City that win it, we'll look back at crucial goals and crucial wins and this will be one of them."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool's ladder to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk preparing for 'special game' against Germany
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Title challenge the reason for Liverpool move
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Former Reds striker hails Virgil van Dijk as pivotal to Liverpool's title challenge
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Virgil van Dijk could be forced to move house after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment
RELATED STORY
Virgil van Dijk: The anchor driving Liverpool's invincible campaign 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Virgil Van Dijk is not the best defender in the world
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk proud of record-breaking Liverpool defence
RELATED STORY
Dalglish texts me before matches - Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 33
03 Apr WAT FUL 12:15 AM Watford vs Fulham
03 Apr WOL MAN 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
04 Apr MAN CAR 12:15 AM Manchester City vs Cardiff City
06 Apr SOU LIV 12:30 AM Southampton vs Liverpool
06 Apr AFC BUR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley
06 Apr HUD LEI 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City
06 Apr NEW CRY 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
07 Apr EVE ARS 06:35 PM Everton vs Arsenal
09 Apr CHE WES 12:30 AM Chelsea vs West Ham
24 Apr TOT BRI 12:15 AM Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us