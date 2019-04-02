×
VAR replays to be shown on big screens at FA Cup semi-finals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    02 Apr 2019, 20:44 IST
VAR - cropped
VAR in use in the FA Cup

Decisions overturned with the use of the video assistant referee (VAR) in this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals will be shown on Wembley's big screens, the Football Association (FA) has announced.

There has been a gradual introduction of VAR into the competition, with the system only used during matches played at Premier League stadiums in the 2018-19 edition.

One key issue with the process has been identified as the communication with supporters inside the stadium when decisions are made, and the FA is looking to counter that this weekend.

The FA's director of professional game relations Andy Ambler has outlined plans for replays to be shown on the big screens.

Ambler told the FA's website: "VAR will be in operation for both semi-finals and the final.

"Furthermore, alongside the PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited], we are trialling additional communications on VAR by using the big screens inside Wembley Stadium.

"One of the main criticisms about VAR from a fan's perspective is that it's not always fully clear what decisions are being considered to those in the stadia.

"For this weekend's semi-final matches, if a decision is overturned by VAR, we will show the usual VAR graphics on the big screen. This will be followed by the definitive video clip that provides evidence as to why that decision was overturned.

"But a video clip will only be shown on the big screen if the referee's original decision is overturned. We believe this will help provide clarity and transparency to fans inside the stadium.

"The FA Cup has been at the forefront [of the] VAR testing process in England and this is the next step in its development."

Manchester City face Brighton and Hove Albion in the last four on Saturday, while Wolves will play Watford the following day.

