Verratti: I've got no plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    14 Apr 2019, 20:02 IST
Marco Verratti cropped
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti says he has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old joined from Pescara in 2012 and has enjoyed another fine campaign at the heart of the Ligue 1 champions' midfield.

His form has seen him linked with a big-money move to the Premier League or LaLiga but the Italy international insists he is happy in France and expects to be lining up for Thomas Tuchel's side next term.

"I'll be in Paris, yes, if nothing happens," he told Telefoot.

"If the club does not want to release me, I'll be in Paris next year."

While PSG can wrap up the Ligue 1 title against Lille on Sunday, their season is considered to be a disappointment by some after a dramatic Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester United in the last 16.

Despite winning the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford, Tuchel's men slumped to a dramatic 3-1 defeat in the return fixture in Paris.

PSG were without the injured Neymar for both legs and Verratti says he and his team-mates were disappointed not to be able to advance in the competition for the Brazilian's benefit.

"He hoped we would go into the quarter-finals to help us then," he said. "We could not give him this gift. I hope he will come back soon to help us.  

"The fans are disappointed by the way we went out. We play this game 10 times, we win it nine times.

"We must not change much. We have a great coach and some of the best players in the world with Neymar and Kylian [Mbappe]."

Omnisport
NEWS
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
RELATED STORY
