Vidal not questioning Barcelona's proposed Neymar bid

Arturo Vidal and Neymar met as opponents in 2015

Arturo Vidal holds no concerns about Barcelona pursuing Neymar as the Brazilian's return to Camp Nou reportedly edges closer.

Reports in Spain indicate the two parties are growing increasingly optimistic of pushing through an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old enjoyed four successful seasons in his first stint at Camp Nou but questions have been raised about the wisdom of a reunion.

Ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola pondered whether Neymar would return as the "same person" but midfielder Vidal, who is away on Copa America duty with Chile, is not about to question his club's decisions.

"I am already playing with the best in Barcelona, and if Barcelona want Neymar that is none of my business," Vidal said.

"I am focused on the national team, on trying to win this tournament, then to get some rest.

"There are people in Barcelona in charge of those matters."

Vidal and Chile, winners of the past two Copa America tournaments, are preparing for a crunch semi-final date with Peru in Porto Alegre.

TRABAJAR CON AMOR ES EL SECRETO AL ÉXITO pic.twitter.com/NIE0VLqrXZ — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) July 1, 2019

The dynamic former Bayern Munich man and team-mate Charles Aranguiz will have to be on their best behaviour after each picked up a yellow card in the quarter-final victory Colombia.

Another on Wednesday would mean a suspension for the final, should favourites Chile overcome their less experienced opponents.

Vidal said: "Neither me nor Charles are worried about our bookings.

"If we have to give our lives out there, if we have to risk another yellow card we will do it.

"Our most important goal is to produce the best game in this tournament for the team so we can reach the final."