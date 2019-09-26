Vinicius and Rodrygo can be Real Madrid stars - Vazquez

Rodrygo Goes celebrates scoring his first Real Madrid goal

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes can become key players at Real Madrid, according to Lucas Vazquez.

Madrid went top of LaLiga after the Brazilian teenagers scored in a 2-0 victory over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Vinicius curled a fine strike home with the aid of a deflection to end a barren run that stretched back to February, and he went off for Rodrygo to make his first appearance since arriving from Santos in the 71st minute.

Rodrygo took just 93 seconds to open his account for Madrid – the quickest goal for the club by a player making their LaLiga debut since Brazil icon Ronaldo in 2002.

Vazquez has no doubt the pair will go on to become integral members of the team.

"We are very happy for the two signings made by the club," Vazquez told Movistar.

"They will calmly evolve and improve. They have the attributes to be two stars."

On Vinicius' goal, he added: "We are very happy for him. He is an incredible guy who works really hard.

"Today he helped the team with the goal and we are happy."

Zinedine Zidane made eight changes from the team that beat Sevilla 1-0 at the weekend, with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard among those rested.

"The coach has done the same thing [rotated the line-up] throughout his career, with all the members of the squad. This year will be the same," said Vazquez.

"We are happy with the philosophy and I am happy to take advantage of those minutes. I think the victories come from the humility of the group."

Madrid are back in action against local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.