×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wagner hopes Klopp's Liverpool can win 'unpredictable' Premier League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    07 Aug 2019, 03:46 IST
David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp - cropped
David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp

David Wagner hopes Jurgen Klopp can end Liverpool's wait for a Premier League title this season but acknowledges it will be tough in an "unpredictable" division.

Liverpool have not won the English top flight since the 1989-90 season, finishing just one point short of domestic treble-winners Manchester City last season.

The Reds claimed the Champions League - their sixth such triumph - but there is a desire to conquer the domestic league again.

Wagner is a friend and former colleague of Liverpool boss Klopp and will be supporting them in the coming campaign.

"I don't really believe, but I can hope Jurgen Klopp will go even further and win the Premier League title," he told Omnisport.

"But I know it's anything but easy. He will work very hard on it with his boys, but this league is so unpredictable.

"There are so many big games and then there are the games against those apparently 'small clubs', who are great, too. It is such a tough league.

"What Klopp has shown so far is incredible and I really wish for him to become [a] champion. But I don't know if it will actually happen."

Wagner left the Premier League as Huddersfield Town tumbled towards relegation last season.

Advertisement

He is now back coaching with Schalke, the bitter rivals of Borussia Dortmund, where he and Klopp were last united, but insists a return to the Bundesliga is not a backwards step.

"No, it's not a step back at all," he said.

"If I didn't want to do it, then I wouldn't have done it.

"Nobody said that I had to say 'yes' here. That was not the case. I wanted to have it that way.

"I do not see it as a step backwards either. But I do understand, and it's not a secret that the Premier League is currently the best in purely sporting terms.

"The number of top players there is outstanding and the coaches are of the highest quality. There's no denying that."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us