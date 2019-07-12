×
Wantaway Pogba models new Manchester United away kit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    12 Jul 2019, 14:52 IST
paul pogba - cropped
Paul Pogba models Manchester United's 2019-20 away shirt

Paul Pogba was among the Manchester United stars to model the new away kit for the 2019-20 season, despite continued speculation over his future.

The France international is eager for a new challenge and hopes to leave Old Trafford before the new campaign gets underway, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

However, Pogba is taking part in United's pre-season duties in Australia and latest reports suggest he is unwilling to damage his relationship with the club by trying to force them into a sale.

The 26-year-old has now appeared as part of the official release of United's latest shirt - a "savannah-toned" jersey inspired by the aesthetics of Manchester's artistic Northern Quarter.

Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay were the men's senior players to be part of the kit reveal, as was Nemanja Matic, who has been linked with Inter and AC Milan.

United said the shirt is "influenced by the unique artwork of the Northern Quarter, the city is embedded deep within the design as the base colour is overlaid with a subtle pattern".

It will be worn for the first time on Saturday, when they face Perth Glory in a pre-season friendly in Western Australia.

Pogba is likely to play some part in the match, as are new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, although Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku, another player linked with a move away, are facing a battle to be fully fit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side then face Leeds United at Optus Stadium before heading to Singapore for an International Champions Cup match with Inter, who have reportedly begun talks over a possible deal for Lukaku.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
