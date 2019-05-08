×
We can't make the same mistake two years in a row – Suarez laments Barca collapse

30   //    08 May 2019, 05:18 IST
Barcelona star Luis Suarez

An apologetic and hurt Luis Suarez said Barcelona have a lot to evaluate and think about after their sensational collapse at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

A 3-0 first-leg deficit was incredibly erased by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who stunned LaLiga champions Barca 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum sent last season's runners-up Liverpool through to the Madrid decider on June 1 as Barca were left licking their wounds.

In 2017-18, Barca saw a 4-1 opening-leg advantage wiped out by Roma, who won the return fixture 3-0 in the Italian capital to progress to the semis.

Reflecting on Barca's latest collapse, star forward Suarez said: "We have to do a lot of self-criticism, it's the second time the same happens to us.

"We cannot make these mistakes two years in a row, we have to reproach ourselves for what we are doing wrong. There's a lot to evaluate and think about."

"We are very sad, hurt, we are human beings, we feel the pain, the frustration, we have to do self-criticism, put our chest for the bullets of what is coming now," he continued.

Ernesto Valverde has led Barca to back-to-back LaLiga titles but Barca's European catastrophe has raised doubts over the head coach.

"We are the ones who play, the coach made the tactics that he made in the first leg," Suarez said. "We, the players, have to be self-aware, we are the ones who play.

"We have to apologise for the attitude, we were not a team. To our families, our children, our fans, we have to ask their forgiveness, it cannot be that in a minute we concede two goals.

"In the fourth goal we looked like youngsters. We have to understand all the criticisms that are going to rain on us."

Liverpool Football Barcelona
