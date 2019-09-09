×
We created our own problems, says Mancini after narrow Italy win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    09 Sep 2019, 03:46 IST
Roberto Mancini - cropped
Italy boss Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini said Italy were guilty of creating their own problems as they scraped past Finland 2-1 in Euro 2020 qualifying on Sunday.

Ciro Immobile's first international goal in two years gave them a 59th-minute lead but they were pegged back by Teemu Pukki's penalty 18 minutes from time.

Jorginho secured a sixth win from six Group J games after 79 minutes, though, slotting home another spot-kick.

While happy to come through a game on the road with another three points, head coach Mancini said his side need to retain possession better.

"There was a little bit of suffering, but we created it ourselves," he told Rai Sport. "We were dominating the game and gave away the ball cheaply. The team did very well overall, although we had a few scares when it was 1-1.

"We must try to improve; these games are tough and make us stronger. It's positive to dominate away from home when making five changes from the last match, so we have a lot of talent to draw from.

"Our intention is to always attack. Naturally, that means you're going to allow a few chances. We gave away the penalty on a ball that we shouldn't have misplaced, so they put some pressure on, but we got back in front so it was a good performance."

Immobile's goal was his first for the Azzurri since his strike against Israel in September 2017.

The Lazio striker admitted the barren spell played on his mind but said remaining clam was the key to him finding the back of the net again in international football.

"It was weighing on me so much, not scoring with this jersey," he said. "So much has been said over the last two years, but I was calm and knew my moment would come.

"People always tried to cause controversy around me, including with the coach, but there was no issue there.

"It wasn't easy to get a victory here, but after the disappointment of [failing to qualify for] the World Cup, we are back on track with Italy."

