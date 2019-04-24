×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

We have a chance to make change – Sterling calls for more to be done to combat racism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Apr 2019, 04:34 IST
Raheem Sterling - cropped
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling believes far more can still be done to put an end to racism in football.

The England international has repeatedly spoken out about the issue following a rise in incidents of racial abuse throughout the sport.

Sterling has already called for harsher punishments to be handed out for clubs whose fans are found guilty of targeting players because of the colour of their skin, insisting the current sanctions in place are not enough to stop some people.

But the 24-year-old only expects things to change should the relevant equality and inclusion organisations, such as Kick It Out, receive sufficient backing.

"It's not any disrespect to Kick It Out but the campaigns, with the t-shirts and stuff, I feel it shows people what you're trying to say but what is actually being put in place? We need to help people like Kick It Out push it a bit more," he told Sky Sports.

"The other day the Premier League suggested to post this blackout thing. Again, it was just like 'Ok, it goes on social media. Then people see it. But what does that do? What does that actually do? What is the outcome of that?'

"Is it a campaign for three days and it blows over or are we going to do something that says, 'this is what we're doing and from now on. This is how it's going to go'.

"That's what we, every player who has been in this situation, would like. I don't think these social media posts, these t-shirts are doing anything. It's not going to change anything.

Advertisement

"It needs to be at first within football - because that's where I am and I can't say about in everyday walks of life - to help people in our environment. And for people that have been suffering these things to have something that they know when they go on the football field that no one will dare to even chat one word at them. That's what I'm aiming for."

Sterling, who has enjoyed another incredible campaign on the pitch with 17 Premier League goals and nine assists, hopes the next generation of footballers can avoid the same type of abuse received by himself and his team-mates.

"No one really says anything. No one expresses their feelings, and I think that's wrong," he said. "But, at the same time, no one really wants any backlash or if any of it went wrong. 

"But when I wanted to say something it was purely just to get people on the outside to understand what it's really like for some of these players. I probably had it lightly because I haven't had that many experiences growing up. It was more, as I keep explaining, when I came up north.

"But speaking to players like Fabian [Delph], growing up in Leeds, Bradford, and then telling me about some of their experiences, it's crazy to know some of this stuff happens here to 15, 16-year-old kids.

"We have an opportunity and a chance to make something that's not just now but that, in 10 years' time, players know when they get on a football field that stuff like that can't happen. That's what we need to put in place. Something that makes people think more than twice."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Sterling says racism 'runs deep' in football & calls for radical changes
RELATED STORY
My mum told me I'm a wonderful black child - Sterling urges more players to speak up against racism
RELATED STORY
Raheem Sterling: From zero to hero
RELATED STORY
Rooney credits Guardiola for Sterling development
RELATED STORY
Will racism ever leave Football?
RELATED STORY
I thought he would be a d***head! - How 'humble' Sterling changed De Bruyne's mind
RELATED STORY
Foden set for second league start, Spurs make five changes
RELATED STORY
Sterling concedes to Man City fortune in offside fiasco
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Maurizio Sarri needs to wake up - Chelsea need either a change in tactics or a change in personnel
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is Football a beautiful game?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us