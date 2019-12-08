West Brom 5-1 Swansea City: Baggies back on top after biggest win of Bilic's reign

Matheus Pereira scored one and provided three assists as West Brom moved back above Leeds United to the top of the Championship with a 5-1 thrashing of Swansea City.

The Baggies recorded their biggest win of the season - and of Slaven Bilic's time in charge - having been set on their way by Semi Ajayi's 25th-minute header.

Pereira then swept in his fifth goal of the season and though Sam Surridge reduced the deficit by poking in from on the line, Pereira released Hal Robson-Kanu to make it 3-1 before half-time.

A delicious chip from Pereira led to Matt Phillips heading in a fifth 20 minutes from time and West Brom's Brazilian playmaker also teed up substitute Kyle Edwards to get in on the act in a sixth successive win.

