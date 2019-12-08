×
West Brom 5-1 Swansea City: Baggies back on top after biggest win of Bilic's reign

Omnisport
NEWS
News
08 Dec 2019, 19:56 IST
Matheus Peireira and Hal Robson-Kanu - cropped
Matheus Peireira and Hal Robson-Kanu

Matheus Pereira scored one and provided three assists as West Brom moved back above Leeds United to the top of the Championship with a 5-1 thrashing of Swansea City.

The Baggies recorded their biggest win of the season - and of Slaven Bilic's time in charge - having been set on their way by Semi Ajayi's 25th-minute header.

Pereira then swept in his fifth goal of the season and though Sam Surridge reduced the deficit by poking in from on the line, Pereira released Hal Robson-Kanu to make it 3-1 before half-time.

A delicious chip from Pereira led to Matt Phillips heading in a fifth 20 minutes from time and West Brom's Brazilian playmaker also teed up substitute Kyle Edwards to get in on the act in a sixth successive win.

