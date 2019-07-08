×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Women's Manchester derby and Chelsea v Tottenham moved to men's stadiums

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    08 Jul 2019, 19:58 IST
steph houghton - cropped
Manchester City captain Steph Houghton with the FA Cup

Manchester City will meet Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea will face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the opening weekend of the Women's Super League season.

The first top-flight Manchester derby between the women's teams will take place on September 7 and allow under-16s to attend for free with a paying adult.

Chelsea's match with Tottenham, meanwhile, will offer free tickets to fans of all ages.

City captain Steph Houghton said in a statement: "We are all very excited to play our first home game of the season at the Etihad Stadium and, better yet, in a Manchester derby.

"Big games like this are the ones you want to be in as a player and every one of us Manchester City players is looking forward to getting on that pitch and giving you all a performance to be proud of."

United won the Championship last season, their first since the team was launched.

City, who usually play their home matches at the Academy Stadium of the Etihad Campus, won the Women's FA Cup and League Cup and finished second in the top flight to Arsenal.

The decision to relocate the games to the men's stadiums is part of a wider initiative by the Football Association to capitalise on the interest in women's football generated by the World Cup.

England finished fourth at the finals in France, where the United States defended their title of four years ago by beating Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in Lyon.

Advertisement
Manchester City v Tottenham Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester City v Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
What Chelsea and fans need to understand if they appoint Frank Lampard
RELATED STORY
Neymar to go on strike to force Barcelona move, LaLiga striker agrees personal terms with Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Maurizio Sarri's 5 biggest victories as Chelsea manager 
RELATED STORY
Lampard excused Derby training to discuss Chelsea switch
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Analysing the Champions League qualification chances of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea - Football Predictions
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to negotiate with Juventus after huge offer for Pogba, Tottenham launch €60 million bid for Tanguy Ndombele and more Premier League transfer news: June 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
It's not a done deal - Derby owner hopes Lampard to Chelsea falls through
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 3 reasons why Frank Lampard is a great appointment for the Blues
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba makes decision on his next move, Coutinho has proposals from Manchester United and Chelsea and more Premier League transfer news: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us