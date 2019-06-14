Woodgate lands Middlesbrough job

New Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate

Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed head coach at Championship club Middlesbrough, succeeding Tony Pulis at the Riverside Stadium.

The former Boro defender, who won eight caps for England and endured an ill-fated spell at Real Madrid during an injury-blighted playing career, has signed a three-year deal after being part of Pulis' coaching team.

His staff includes former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane, who will also continue in his role as assistant manager to Mick McCarthy with the Republic of Ireland.

"There was huge interest in the coaching positions following the departure of Tony Pulis and in a robust process the club spoke with a number of potential candidates both in the UK and abroad," read a club statement.

MFC are delighted to confirm that Jonathan Woodgate will head up a new-look senior coaching team #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) June 14, 2019

"It was during this procedure that it became clear that Jonathan was the outstanding candidate to head up the new structure, and his staff bring a wealth of experience and knowledge.

"Jonathan's vision is very much aligned to our own for the club as we look to develop a new identity."

Pulis left the club last month having missed out on securing a play-off spot by one point.