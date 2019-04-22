×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Words mean little – De Gea apologetic for disastrous Manchester United performance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    22 Apr 2019, 01:48 IST
De Gea - cropped
David de Gea has apologised for Manchester United's defeat to Everton

David de Gea has apologised for Manchester United's performance in the 4-0 defeat to Everton.

De Gea started as captain at Goodison Park, but United were 2-0 down by half-time thanks to efforts from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson, with questions raised over the Spaniard's reactions for Everton's second goal.

Substitute Ashley Young took the armband for the second half, though there was no change in the flow of the match with Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott on target as Everton went on to claim their biggest Premier League win over United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went over to apologise to United's travelling support after the final whistle, and De Gea – who was at fault for Lionel Messi's second goal in Barcelona's 3-0 win over United in midweek – offered no excuses for the Red Devils' display.

"Difficult to put what I am feeling today into words," De Gea tweeted.

"As captain I want to say that the performance of the team today, on top of the result, was not up to the standard expected when you pull on this shirt.

"We know that we have to improve but words mean little: we have to give everything for this club. Thank you for your unconditional support."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
David De Gea: Top 5 performances from the Manchester United shot-stopper
RELATED STORY
De Gea: United must improve against Barca
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as David de Gea reaches 100 clean sheets for Manchester United in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 goalkeepers Manchester United could sign if  David de Gea leaves
RELATED STORY
How David De Gea became the World's best goalkeeper
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news | De Gea & Pogba to leave Man Utd?
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United – De Gea
RELATED STORY
Everton 4-0 Manchester United: 3 observations from Manchester United's lacklustre display
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United: 5 Men who won the game for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams David de Gea for his 'huge error' against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us