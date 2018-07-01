Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup without Messi and Ronaldo would be a 'shame', says Neville

Omnisport
NEWS
News
747   //    01 Jul 2018, 03:28 IST
lionelmessi-cropped
Argentina forward Lionel Messi

Gary Neville lamented the departure of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from the World Cup after both Argentina and Portugal were eliminated, leading to speculation over whether the pair will ever grace the game's biggest stage again.

Messi was helpless to prevent France from clinching a place in the quarter-finals at the expense of Argentina, with Les Bleus winning a thriller 4-3 in Kazan, meaning the Barcelona star suffered a fourth World Cup exit without managing a goal outside the group stages.

Portugal also lost, going down 2-1 to Uruguay in Sochi, with even the talismanic Ronaldo unable to inspire his country to glory in Russia.

Despite their departures, Neville suggested the prospect of a World Cup without Messi and Ronaldo - who will be 35 and 37 respectively by 2020 - was something their supporters, and lovers of the game in general, should be dreading.

"From Messi’s point of view, maybe that’s it. Ronaldo seems to want to go on forever," former England international Neville told ITV Sport.

"Can they retire? The whole weight of the nation is on their shoulders.

''It's a shame we might not see Messi and Ronaldo at the next World Cup because they have been such incredible players."

Messi and Ronaldo exit World Cup without titles
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Will we witness Messi vs Ronaldo at this World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup woe for Messi and Ronaldo as both bow out...
RELATED STORY
Past plus present: 5 dream striker pairings at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Messi is not a leader, he is no Ronaldo, claims Petit
RELATED STORY
World Cup Special: 7 life lessons from 7 inspirational...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lionel Messi Goals That Even Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
4 Lionel Messi records that would be difficult to break
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Dads Ronaldo and Messi still seek World Cup title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us