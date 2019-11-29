Xhaka back as Aubameyang starts for Arsenal against Eintracht

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has been selected for Arsenal's Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt in what will be his first appearance since being stripped of the club captaincy.

Switzerland midfielder Xhaka has not featured in the five matches across all competitions since he reacted angrily to being substituted during last month's 2-2 Premier League draw at home to Crystal Palace.

The Emirates Stadium faithful booed Xhaka on his way off the field and he gestured provocatively in response before removing his shirt in frustration.

The 27-year-old later acknowledged he got "carried away" and reacted "disrespectfully" towards Arsenal's supporters, while under-fire head coach Unai Emery named Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his new captain.

Arsenal have not won since Xhaka was consigned to the sidelines and Aubameyang also starts against their Bundesliga opponents.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker is supported in attack by Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, who was on target during a 3-0 win in Frankfurt back in September.

Emery's position has been the subject of mounting speculation over recent days, with his cause hardly helped by Nuno Espirito Santo – reportedly a favourite to succeed him in the Arsenal dugout – leading Wolves to a 3-1 lead at half-time at Braga in their own Europa League encounter.