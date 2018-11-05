×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Xhaka confident Arsenal will finish in top four

Omnisport
NEWS
News
106   //    05 Nov 2018, 10:23 IST
Xhaka-Cropped
Granit Xhaka celebrates his goal at Newcastle

Granit Xhaka believes a renewed collective spirit will assure Arsenal a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Swiss international was prominent as Arsenal drew 1-1 with Liverpool, moving to a 14-game unbeaten streak.

Xhaka credits the arrival of Unai Emery as a major factor in their revival, both on and off the pitch.

"Each game we know what we do," he said. "We know the opposition well, where they are good and where they are not. He (Emery) is important. He helps us, not only me but all the players, with the small things. The tactical things. You can see that on the pitch.

"A lot of small things have changed. We have great character. If you are 1-0 down for example against Liverpool, we come back and it's not the first time.

"We knew we would not lose this game because we were so good and showed that character again. If you see this game, you can see we are ready for the top four."

According to Xhaka, another factor is Lucas Torreira. Having arrived from Sampdoria this season, the Uruguayan midfielder has adjusted quickly and is a partner to the 26-year-old.

"Every game is better and better," Xhaka said. "He is so important. He knows when to go and when to stay. He brings good balance between offence and defence.

"I think we can be happy with our performance. We know Liverpool have a good team but we gave everything and we showed a great game. In my opinion we were the better team."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
4 reasons why Arsenal will finish in the top 4
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will totally outclass Arsenal in...
RELATED STORY
Granit Xhaka is the big problem at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal must do to finish in the top four
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: The appalling situation of Petr Cech and Granit...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal highly incapable of...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Granit Xhaka is beginning to...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, predicted line-up...
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note as Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to a 2-2...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us