Young dropped as Solskjaer makes three changes for Everton clash

21 Apr 2019

Ashley Young has been dropped from the Manchester United team for Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

The 33-year-old has often been captain under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the continued absence of Antonio Valencia, but he has come in for criticism for some recent displays, most recently in the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday.

Diogo Dalot comes in for Young at left-back, with Victor Lindelof expected to start on the right of defence while Phil Jones and Chris Smalling occupy the centre-back roles.

In attack, Romelu Lukaku has been restored to the side against his old club, supported by Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

There is also a return to midfield for Nemanja Matic, who has not played since the 2-1 win over Watford on March 30 due to illness and injury.

Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard drop to the bench, where Alexis Sanchez also keeps his spot after making a brief return from a knee injury in the defeat to Barca at Camp Nou.